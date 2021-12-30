Ganja worth $2 million seized in St Elizabeth

The police are reporting the seizure of approximately 750 pounds of ganja valued at $2 million in Parottee, St Elizabeth on Wednesday.

A man who was at the property at the time of the seizure remains in custody.

The police report that about 4:50 p.m., the Area Three Narcotics Division led an operation in the community.

Searches were conducted and several knitted bags of compressed ganja were found.

The investigation into the seizure is ongoing.

