Jamaica adjusts COVID-19 isolation protocol

Jamaica has reduced the isolation period for COVID-positive persons who return a negative PCR test on day five of the 10-day confinement.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, announced to change this morning during a presentation of 5,000 COVID-19 home test kits to tourism workers at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

The change falls in line with recent recommendations by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

US health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

Tufton said persons who do not wish to do a PCR test after five days in isolation would continue to quarantine for the full 10 days.

Today's donation of the first in a series of 5,000 home testing kits was presented to Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association president Clifton Reader.

The Government will purchase some 40,000 kits valued at $56 million.

The kits will be made available to the population.

- Janet Silvera

