Kingston Western police list four wanted men

Detectives in the Kingston Western Police Division are have listed four wanted men they want to surrender.

They are:

1. Kearon Angus, otherwise called 'Kadulla'

2. Damanie Taylor, otherwise called 'Hitchi Pang'

3. Mario Mowatt, otherwise called 'Mario'

4. Mark Harley, otherwise called 'Duddu' or 'Duddu Bap'

The police say all four men should turn in themselves at the Denham Town Police Station by 6 p.m on Friday, December 31.

"These men have come to the fore as detectives work in partnership with their colleagues in the neighbouring Kingston Central Division to investigate several incidents of gang violence," said a police spokesperson in a statement.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Several communities, including Allman Town, Craig Town, Jones Town and Admiral Town have been affected by the violence.

The police say anyone who can assist detectives to locate these men is encouraged to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441 or Crime Stop at 311.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com