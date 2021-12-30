MoBay Metro workers slam brakes on service over non-payment of salaries

HUNDREDS OF commuters who travel via the Montego Bay Metro bus service were left stranded yesterday morning after disgruntled drivers and conductors employed to the company calling in sick yesterday, reportedly over outstanding salary and retroactive payments.

The Gleaner made contact with several of the employees, who did not wish for their names to be mentioned, and was told that the Government had informed them that a one-off payment of $40,000, a four per cent increase, and the retroactive salaries from April would have been paid no later than December 21, but to date, they had not been received the funds.

The disgruntled workers also pointed out that full-time workers were supposed to have been paid salaries on December 21, along with fortnightly paid night staff, but up to yesterday, no information was forthcoming as to when their salaries would be paid.

No approval for payment

They also stated that a company executive had told them that when a call was made to the Ministry of Transport over the non-payment of salaries, she was informed that no approval had been given for the payment of the $40,000.

Employees said the management at Montego Bay Metro – which services routes in Hanover, St James, and Trelawny – held a meeting with them yesterday, and no guarantee had been given as to when they would receive their salaries.

Also, there is the issue of non-payment of retroactive money, coming out off an Industrial Disputes Tribunal ruling, for parity in payment with staff at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company.

Only staff at the management level, they argued, had received their salaries.

When The Gleaner visited the Montego Bay Metro depot in Bogue on Wednesday, we were told to wait for close to an hour as the company’s management was locked in a meeting.

However, we were later told by a security officer at the compound that the managers were not interested in speaking with reporters at this time.

hopeton.bucknor@gleanerjm.com