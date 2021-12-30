NWC pipeline projects give more J’cans access to potable water

Scores of residents in St Ann, Portland and St Mary are now benefiting from major pipeline infrastructure projects that were recently implemented by the National Water Commission (NWC).

As part of these projects, residents in the surrounding communities now have piped water supply for the very first time. This is in keeping with the NWC’s strategic mandate of contributing to national development. Additionally, areas that have seen growth and increased demand have had their existing networks upgraded and/or extended.

With the completion of these projects, the NWC is now urging residents to become regularised by making their application for new-supply connection, which can be easily done via its website at www.nwcjamaica.com. The process requires the presentation of a property title or current tax receipt. However, residents who are not in possession of either documents can be facilitated through the commision’s informal contract agreement by presenting a letter of recommendation, to include address verification from a justice of the peace. Other requirements needed are a government-issued identification, Tax-payer Registration Number, along with the new supply deposit fee.

Residents can begin applying for new-supply connection in the following areas:

St Ann – Uphill and Commando.

St Mary – Hamilton Mountain, George Lue to Sport Road, Macka Hill, Marley, Barkley Town, Fellowship Hall,

Fontabelle and Jack’s River.

Portland – Charles Town, Kildare, Fruitful Vale, Commodore and Shrewsbury.

The commission is also working to complete other major pipeline infrastructure projects to address an expected increase in demand for water. This expectation is predicated on several property developments now taking place in the Great Pond, Lime Bottom/Shaw Park Heights, Walkerswood and Higgin Town areas in St Ann. These works are slated to be completed by the first to second quarter of 2022.

The NWC’s north-east region, in which the parishes of St Ann, Portland and St Mary fall, is also continuing the rehabilitation of a number of its water and wastewater treatment facilities in these areas.