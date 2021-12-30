Omicron now confirmed in Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines

The eastern Caribbean countries of Barbados and St Vincent and The Grenadines have now recorded their first cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In Barbados, Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George told journalists that the positive result was returned today.

“To date that is the only confirmed case we have,” he said.

However, George said the Health Ministry has sent “carefully selected samples” to be tested and the results are expected in seven to ten days.

In St Vincent, a fully vaccinated adult United States traveller tested positive for the virus.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said the traveller entered the country with a negative COVID-19 test result but was subjected to further testing on arrival.

“This person has been isolated,” NEMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the emergency management organisation says based on the results of samples tested in December, the Delta variant is now the dominant one in St Vincent and The Grenadines, displacing the Lambda variant.

