Police warn against illegal New Year's gun salute

The police are warning against the illegal practice of celebratory 'gun salutes' during New Year celebrations.

In a statement Thursday, the police said offenders will be prosecuted.

They are also encouraging people to call the 119 Police emergency number or the nearest police station to report any breach of the law.

In recent years, there have been several injuries during New Year's gun salutes.

The police are seeking to reassure the country that they will be vigilant and will maintain high visibility in communities and business centres across the island.

