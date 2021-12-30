Tufton concerned about hike in COVID positivity rate

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says he is concerned about the drastic climb in Jamaica's COVID-19 positivity rate.

Tufton today disclosed that the rate has moved from an average of 8.8 per cent last week to an average of 21 per cent so far this week.

And he is also concerned about the hike in the country's reproductive rate, which is now at 2.2 per cent.

Tufton noted that imported cases form the majority of positive infections, with members of the Diaspora who came to Jamaica over the Christmas season carrying the largest percentage.

Eighty per cent of the positive cases are in Kingston and St Andrew, the health minister stated, who lamented that the country is moving in the wrong direction.

Tufton argued that the increase in cases was not among tourists.

"Returning residents and Jamaicans coming home for vacation are reporting the largest numbers."

Tufton did not provide figures.

He was speaking during a presentation of COVID-19 home testing kits to the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) for tourism workers.

President of the JHTA, Clifton Reader, who received the donation of 5,000 kits, stated that the initiative is geared towards staff.

"In terms of the screening of staff, it will reduce the spread on site and even in communities," said Reader.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

