329 additional COVID-19 cases, three more fatalities

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 2,473.

The deceased are a 73-year-old man from St Catherine, an 84-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, and an 86-year-old woman from Clarendon.

Meanwhile, there were 329 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 94 years, pushing the total to 93,920.

Of the new cases, 199 are women and 130 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 171

* St James - 42

* St Catherine - 33

* Manchester - 19

* St Thomas - 16

* St Ann - 14

* Hanover - 12

* Westmoreland - 9

*St Mary - 4

* St Elizabeth - 3

* Trelawny - 2

* Clarendon - 2

* Portland - 2

A total of 1,688 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 27%.

In the meantime, there were 86 more recoveries, increasing the total to 65,592.

Some 107 persons are in hospital with 25 being moderately ill, 14 severely ill and two critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 20,230 are at home.

