Aunt suspects foul play in man’s death

Mystery surrounds the death of 21-year-old window maker Lawrence Walters, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Crooked River, Clarendon, at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to an aunt, who lives in the community, she got a call about 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, saying that her nephew had not returned home.

Walters was last seen at home on Tuesday with a friend roasting corn when he got a message about 9 p.m. and said that he had to go on the road.

The friend reportedly went to feed pigs the following morning when he noticed the red shirt Walters had been wearing. Closer inspection revealed his body hanging from a grapefruit tree.

An aunt, who viewed the body shortly after it was discovered, told The Gleaner that it was hard to believe that Walters committed suicide as the feet were bleeding, and she noticed other signs that raised her suspicions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police is currently suspecting Walters’ death to be a case of suicide.

Walters was the boyfriend of 18-year-old Tricia Gregory, who was reported missing on December 20 after she was last seen about 6:30 p.m. that same day. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Walters was initially taken into custody and was interviewed by the police. He, however, denied knowledge of her whereabouts.

That investigation is still ongoing.

His aunt described him as someone who was loving, caring, and would “never hurt a fly”.

cecelia.campbell@gleanerjm.com