Authorities ordered to deport Colombian suspect in assassination of Haitian president

Livern Barrett/Senior Staff Reporter

Jamaican authorities have been ordered by the Supreme Court to enforce a deportation order that was issued for suspected Colombian assassin Mario Antonio Palacios.

"The applicant should depart by Monday January 3," High Court judge Justice Courtney Daye ordered during a special New Year's Eve court sitting.

The order was made on Friday, the outcome of a habeas corpus application filed by attorneys for Palacios seeking his release from custody.

The deportation order, dated November 24, was signed by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang who declared the Colombian an "undesirable person."

Palacios, a former military officer, has been described by authorities in Haiti as a key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7 this year.

Haiti, citing two international treaties, has twice requested his extradition to face trial there for his alleged involvement in the assassination.

The first request was denied.

The second request includes an arrest warrant indicating that he was wanted for attempted armed robbery, Jamaica's chief prosecutor Paula Llewellyn told the court.

But Llewellyn and Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte acknowledged that the second request had significant legal shortcomings.

