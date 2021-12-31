Businessman charged with son’s murder wants plea deal

A St Andrew businessman who was reportedly captured on video shooting his son to death at the family business place in Papine, St Andrew, in April is planning to seek a plea deal come January next year.

Delton Knight was arrested in April after he reportedly pulled a gun and shot his 38-year-old son, Ruel, in the chest killing him.

The 64-year-old accused, who has been in custody since his son’s murder, was last month denied bail in the Home Circuit Court and a mention date set for September 2023.

But Knight’s attorney-at-law, Peter Champagnie, told The Gleaner yesterday that he will be seeking to have the matter brought forward in court in early January to find out whether the prosecution would be minded to consider a plea-bargain arrangement.

Additionally, the lawyer said that he will be renewing Knight’s bail application in January in light of “certain new developments”.

Knight, who has been unable to secure bail, was denied by the judge on the last occasion on account of the strength of the prosecution’s case, which includes the video recording of the incident and the witnesses’ statements.

The accused is facing charges of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition arising from the incident.

According to police reports, about 9:45 a.m. on April 12, Knight, who is a licensed firearm holder, had a dispute with his son at their place of business.

During the dispute, Knight reportedly pulled his weapon and shot Ruel in the chest and left the scene.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The accused is also being represented by attorney-at-law Pierre Rogers.

