Construction worker released from jail in time for New Year

A construction worker who spent the past 10 days in custody without charge says he is grateful to be out in time to ring in the new year with his family.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Johnson, was detained by the police on December 20 was being kept at the Bull Bay Police lock-up in St Andrew.

He was never charged.

On December 29, attorney-at-law Courtney Foster made a habeas corpus application in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for Johnson's immediate release from custody.

The matter was adjourned until today and Foster told the court that the police have repeatedly stated that they intend to conduct an interview with Johnson but to date that was not done.

The judge on Friday ordered that Johnson be charged by 4 p.m. or be released from custody.

After his release, Johnson said it was disappointing that he had to spend such a long time in custody.

He said when he was detained, the police told him that his name was being called in relation to certain incidents.

But Johnson said he had no previous conviction and had never been involved in any criminal activity.

He also said he worked very hard for his living.

Johnson described the condition in the cell as very rough and disclosed that he had to sleep on cardboard or on the concrete floor.

"There were about 24 of us in the cell and we were not given masks to wear," said Johnson, now is now reunited with his family.

- Barbara Gayle

