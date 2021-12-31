Decomposing body found in Rio Grande

The police in Portland are probing a suspected case of drowning after the decomposing body of a man was found floating in the Rio Grande on Thursday.

The deceased is believed to be a man who went missing last week.

The partially nude body was discovered by a raft captain.

The body was then placed on a raft and subsequently removed to the morgue as part of the police's investigation.

Investigators are now awaiting the results of DNA testing to identify the man as well as an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

