Ex-cop suspected to have committed suicide in Spanish Town

Police personnel assigned to Spanish Town police station in the St Catherine North Police Division are on a crime scene the Spanish Town Bypass where an ex-policeman is suspected to have hanged himself.

Leonard Reynolds otherwise called Lennie formerly of the St Catherine South Police Division was found dead around 4 p.m. at 146 Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town St Catherine.

As the news spread, scores of residents converged in shock.

The former police corporal was visiting from overseas.

- Rasbert Turner

