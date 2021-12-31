Ex-cop suspected to have committed suicide in Spanish Town
Published:Friday | December 31, 2021 | 7:19 PM
Police personnel assigned to Spanish Town police station in the St Catherine North Police Division are on a crime scene the Spanish Town Bypass where an ex-policeman is suspected to have hanged himself.
Leonard Reynolds otherwise called Lennie formerly of the St Catherine South Police Division was found dead around 4 p.m. at 146 Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town St Catherine.
As the news spread, scores of residents converged in shock.
The former police corporal was visiting from overseas.
- Rasbert Turner
