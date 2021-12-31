Jamaica’s Consulate General in NY temporarily closed due to COVID

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is advising that Jamaica's Consulate General in New York has been temporarily closed to the public due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in New York.

The closure took effect today and will continue until January 9, 2022.

Emergencies will be addressed on a case-by-case basis and by appointment.

Persons are being advised that there could be delays in the processing of all services customarily provided by the consulate general.

Queries related to passport and citizenship services can also be directed to the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, by visiting www.pica.gov.jm or by email to info@pica.gov.jm.

Persons may also call 876-754-7422 Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 5.:00 p.m.

