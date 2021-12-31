Man in custody in relation to murder of Jezariah Tyrell

The police have arrested a man who is believed to be involved in the killing of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell on Wildman Street in Kingston yesterday.

Tyrell and her family were attacked as they slept.

The police say the suspect will be interviewed on Monday, January 03, 2022, in the presence of his attorney.

Meanwhile, investigators assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division have listed several men as persons of interest.

The men are:

* Tyrone Blair otherwise 'T-Bone'

* Shevon Mitchell otherwise called 'Pelle'

* Howard Hill otherwise called 'Spanky'

* Vivian Tucker otherwise called 'Jesus'

* Frederick Walters otherwise called 'Junior'

* Davion Baker otherwise called 'Biggy'

* Shavon James otherwise called 'Bobo'

* Winston Dunkley otherwise called 'Shortman

* A man known only as 'Bigga'

They are all of Kingston addresses.

The men are being urged to report to the Central Police Station immediately.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Steve McGregor, Operations Officer in charge of Area 4 Police, said these men are critical in assisting with investigations as cops seek to save lives, protect property, and restore peace in the Kingston Central Division.

The Central Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of the individuals listed to contact them at 876-922-8860, the police 119 emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.

