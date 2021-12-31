Manchester architect alleged to have committed suicide

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

The Manchester Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an architect who is suspected to have committed suicide in the Fairbanks community of the parish on Friday.

The body of 47-year-old Kevin Campbell was discovered around 1:45 p.m on Friday.

He was shot.

The body was found by Campbell's wife in their children's room.

It is reported that Campbell's spouse had sought the assistance of the police to remove items from the house on Tuesday.

Upon her return to the property today, she made the discovery and alerted the cops.

