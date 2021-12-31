Stakeholders grateful for robotics workshop

Stakeholders and participants in the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information’s robotics workshop are hoping the new year will bring another staging of the programme, as they have deemed it a fulfilling and worthwhile project which teaches a valuable skill.

The robotics initiative is part of the ministry’s enrichment programme, which is designed to provide students who perform differently from their peers (whether significantly above or below) with instructional experiences that both extend and build.

There are students whose social needs are also not met in the classroom and others who are possibly gifted under-achievers.

In noting certain behaviours, the practitioners who taught in the programme looked for opportunities to provide these pupils with specialised services to assist with their growth for the primary years.

For summer school, children were placed in performance tiers, a number being in tier three which suggested that they were weak. The ministry took the decision that regardless of the tier they were diagnosed to be in, they could benefit from these extension activities that stretch the thinking and excite the hands.

Due to the number of children who needed to be assisted, three schools were chosen – Central Branch Primary in Kingston, Golden Spring Primary in St Andrew, and Corinaldi Avenue Primary in St James.

Some 32 students were engaged by the initiative, with sessions held in groups of eight.

In an interview with JIS News, Principal (Acting) of Corinaldi Avenue Primary Deon Stern-Anglin stated that the students thoroughly enjoyed the programme.

“They enjoyed themselves. This programme was used to reach all learners … it was a good programme. We would have wanted it for a longer period, but it was an interesting programme. I just want to thank the Ministry of Education Region Four. This is a school that builds whole persons because we believe in the holistic child, so we take on to these programmes as they come, we are ready to be part of it,” Stern-Anglin said.

FULL ENGAGEMENT

Principal of Central Branch Primary Michael Sutherland said that the children were fully engaged throughout their session.

“Even though it was a long day, they [the students] never seemed to be tired of what they were doing, they loved it, and this is something that I wish that we could have throughout the year in the school, because this is the practical area that most children have interest in, especially our boys. They love this sort of hands-on experience and I just wish that other schools can get to experience the joys they experienced in this workshop,” Sutherland expressed.

He added that the children who participated were “very focused and [even though it was a long [session], they never seemed bored or even tired, they were really excited. I would love to have an ongoing summer programme like this. It would be nice to have something like this as a club in the school”.

Children from grades three to six participated in the initiative at the school.

The principal noted that his biggest takeaway from the programme was “no matter how challenged students are, there is always something to grab their interest, and this was one of them”.

Twelve-year-old student of Central Branch, Annabelle Dias, said she loved the workshop during the summer period, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been very difficult for some of the students who participated.

Fellow student Vernon Llewelyn stated that he enjoyed looking out for the younger participants during the sessions. However, his favourite part of the programme was putting robotic cars together.

PROUD MOMENT

Llewelyn, who was awarded the most outstanding student of the programme, said he was proud to receive the honour, and noted that he is seeking to hold on to the title should the programme be held next year.

Enrichment Programme Specialist at the Ministry of Education Shauner Murray, who spearheaded the initiative, noted that the children who participated shone and excelled despite any academic weaknesses.

“That’s the value of enrichment, because in a regular classroom, they would not have been selected for an activity like that because nobody would think they could be exposed to programming, although they didn’t do it in detail. Nobody would think they could assimilate all of this,” she said.

Murray also noted that the ministry conducted the programme in partnership with the National Science Programme and Carlong Publishers. Students from the University of Technology, Jamaica volunteered as instructors for the initiative.

Murray noted that Carlong Publishers, which was one of the major sponsors, donated some US$1,000 to purchase all the model cars and robotics supplies. Other supplies were donated by the National Science Programme.

Murray also said that enrichment clubs will be placed in the three participating schools, “with enough resources for the children to actually do model cars, robotics and get more involved in auto mechanics.

“That was not initially our plan but seeing how interested the students are we are now looking at it. We want to get mentors for these clubs, people who will be with them online once per month and work with them,” she stated.

Murray said she was not sure if the robotics summer programme will become an annual event.