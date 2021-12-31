Start of second semester at UTech delayed

The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) is reporting that the start of its second semester has been delayed.

Utech says this is due to the university undertaking maintenance of the institution's information system and the resetting of its online modules for Semester II.

Classes are now rescheduled to start on January 12.

UTech says the delay will allow time for lecturers to complete familiarisation with instructional materials and online systems in preparation for Semester II.

The university has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delayed start of the new semester.

