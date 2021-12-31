Two gunned down in St James drive-by shooting

A man and his nephew were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting along the Tucker main road in St James on Friday morning.

Police investigators, who are still processing the scene, have not yet released the identities of the victims but have confirmed that one was employed by the St James Municipal Corporation.

It is reported that about 8:00 a.m., the men were travelling from the direction of Spring Mount towards Montego Bay when they were ambushed by gunmen travelling in another vehicle.

The attackers opened fire on the men, hitting both occupants multiple times.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into an embankment.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Both men were assisted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital by a passing motorist.

They were later pronounced dead at hospital.

-Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.