Vaccination sites closed for holiday weekend

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed this weekend as Jamaicans observe the New Year's Day holiday.

The more than 250 access points across the island will reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022, to facilitate the administration of first and second doses, booster shots and additional doses for the immunocompromised.

At the same time, members of the public are being urged to remain vigilant in their practice of the infection prevention and control measures put in place to reduce the spread of infections.

The health ministry said that, up to 9:00 a.m. today, a total of 1,208,785 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

Of that number, 637,064 were first doses, 491,485 were second doses, 75,402 were single doses and 4,834 were booster doses.

