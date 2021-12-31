Williams condemns murder of Jezariah Tyrell

Minister of Education Fayval Williams is condemning the killing of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell by gunmen early Thursday morning.

Williams has described the murder as a heinous, depraved act of brutality.



It is reported that unknown assailants attacked a premises on Wildman Street in Central Kingston in which young Jezariah and members of her family lived, while they slept.

The little girl was shot in the attack.

She later died.



Williams noted that Jezariah, a student of the Holy Family Primary School, would have been on the cusp of preparation to resume school in the new term, which starts on Monday.



“This wanton, callous attack on our citizens, and especially on our children, is heart-rending. It has robbed a child of the right to develop into her full potential and the society of a productive human being. No extenuating community dispute can excuse this dastardly act. Regrettably, we find ourselves once again having to appeal to our citizens to share whatever information they can with the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. We must not retreat into silence,” Williams said.

