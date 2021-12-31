Young’s Pharmacy brings cheer to May Pen residents

The May Pen-based Young’s Pharmacy in Clarendon brought Christmas cheer to residents in some 10 communities around the parish capital. Residents were given food packages and cash as Christmas gifts.

Myrtle Roye, a justice of peace from one of the communities, lauded the initiative. “This is very good for the community because you have many old people and many people don’t remember them, so it’s good that they remembered them. Some of them didn’t even have a night’s dinner,” Roye said.

For one single father who gave his name as Carl, the donation could not have come at a better time. He told The Gleaner that life has not been easy since he became the sole provider for his three children, two years ago. With no steady income, he said providing for them has not been an easy feat, and the family is most times dependent on funds received through the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH.)

“Me glad for the donation man, ‘cause me really need it. The children get the PATH but true them nuh go a school good, more time, the money cut down,” he said.

A TIME FOR GIVING BACK

Garth Young, co-proprietor of Young’s Pharmacy, cited the Yuletide season as a time of giving, and credits his father, Damien, and the Lions Club for fuelling his drive for charity. “There is no greater feeling than giving. This is a part of my DNA. It really was a privilege to help those people and to see the gratefulness was immense joy,” he told The Gleaner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Young shared that the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic halted the business’ yearly Christmas give-back venture, but the team decided to push through this year. He shared that his team also offered support to small farmers in the parish by purchasing meat from them for the give-back initiative.

“I feel the struggles of the people because I know my staff is struggling based on what’s going on, so I can imagine the struggles of those who are not working. Funds are very tight and the cost of living has gone up, so that’s what triggered us to really help to ensure these people at least had a good Christmas. “

Young, who is also a director of the Clarendon-based charity group, James and Friends Education Programme, has supported the academic pursuits of many students across the parish. Noting that several beneficiaries have since graduated, he said he is committed to ensuring the five students he currently sponsors get the needed support up to the tertiary level because, “the journey doesn’t stop after high school”.

Young is imploring other members within the May Pen business community to join in the venture.

“I know it’s difficult times, but we need to consider our neighbours and community. There are always others who have it worse than us, so we need to think about those people and just help out when we can. Sometimes even helping one person goes a long way,” said Young.