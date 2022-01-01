729 new COVID cases, three deaths

Jamaica on Friday recorded another three COVID deaths and 729 new cases, the highest daily tally in the past few months.

Deaths

1. A 9-year-old man from St Catherine who died on December 26

2. A 75-year-old Kingston and St Andrew man who died on December 31

3. A 78-year-old St Ann woman who died on December 30

Meanwhile, the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew led the infection tally.

Parish breakdown for new cases

Kingston and St Andrew 344

St Catherine - 116

St James - 80

St Ann -57

Manchester - 23

Clarendon - 20

St Elizabeth - 17

Westmoreland - 17

Portland - 17

St Mary - 15

Hanover - 13

St Thomas - 2

Trelawny - 8

The positivity rate for yesterday was 34.1 per cent.

