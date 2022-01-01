Child among five injured in illegal New Year's gun salutes

A child is among five people injured in separate New Year's gun salute celebrations in the St Catherine North and St Andrew South Police divisions last night.

It is reported that the child was at home on Nelson Road, Kingston 11 about 2:30 a.m when screams were heard coming from his room following several explosions.

Checks made by relatives revealed that the child had been shot in his hand and there was a hole in the ceiling of their home.

The child was transported to a hospital where he was admitted.

Earlier, about 12:07 a.m., on Oxford Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine, a man was sitting at his gate when loud explosions were heard.

Shortly after, he felt a burning sensation in his back.

A woman who was in her bed at a nearby property also felt a burning sensation on her left knee and realised she was shot.

Both were transported to hospital where they were admitted.

The St Catherine North Police further reported that about 2:30 a.m., an elderly resident of St John's Road in the parish was at home when several explosions were heard.

The elderly woman woke up to find that she had been shot.

She was transported to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The police are warning citizens that gun salutes are illegal and very dangerous.

Anyone with information about these and any other incidents are urged to call Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.

