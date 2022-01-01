Curfew extended in Kingston Central Police Division

The 48-hour curfew that was imposed in the Kingston Central Police Division on Thursday has been extended until 6 p.m on Monday.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along North Street from the intersection with Hanover Street to the intersection with Text Lane

East: Along Text Lane from the intersection with North Street to the intersection with East Queen Street

South: Along East Queen Street from the intersection with Text Lane to the intersection with Hanover Street

West: Along Hanover Street from the intersection with East Queen Street to the intersection with North Street.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Kingston Central has seen a spike in violent incidents including murders in what the police say is linked to gang warfare.

