Jamaican resident awarded OBE for work in marginalised communities

Jamaican resident Jennifer Ogole, Founder and CEO of UK-based BANG Edutainment, has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to young people in the 2022 UK New Year's Honours List.

Ogole splits her time between Ocho Rios, St Ann in Jamaica, and Brent in the UK.

For the past three years, she has been working on strategic development projects at both national and international levels under the BANG banner, focusing on disadvantaged and marginalised communities.

She hopes these initiatives will give birth to new autonomous charities and social enterprises.

These include VITAL, the global Rastafarian Support Platform.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"I am also working on the creation of The Rastafarian Support Network, Jamaica, UK, and worldwide. Scheduled to be launched this year, it aims to bring members of the Rastafarian community together for mutual support and to nurture social cohesion between the community and wider society.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com