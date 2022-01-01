Rev Sterling’s contributions to agriculture, education recognised

Retired chairman of the Rio Tinto Alcan Legacy Scholarship Steering Committee, Rev Lenworth Sterling, was recently honoured by his peers for unstinting service and outstanding contributions to agriculture and education through his leadership of that body.

Member of the committee and stakeholder partner, the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, presented Sterling, a retired educator, with a citation and commemorative plaque during a semi-virtual ceremony hosted at the entity’s offices in Kingston.

The citation, which was read by Jamaica 4-H Clubs’ Public Relations Manager Karelle McCormack, highlighted Sterling’s 40-year stewardship in education, which saw him rising to and retiring in the position of principal of Ferncourt High School, situated in his home parish – St Ann.

Among the notable achievements which he piloted at the school was the establishment of piggery, poultry, and rabbit units. These are now integral components of the institution’s farm that provides students with livestock farming practice.

According to the citation, this overwhelming propensity for agriculture laid the foundation for Sterling’s appointment as the first chairman of the newly established Rio Tinto Alcan Legacy Fund Scholarship Committee in 2010.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The scholarship, which was initiated by Rio Tinto Alcan Incorporated in 2010, provides funding support for needy youth in St Catherine, Manchester and St Ann, who are Jamaica 4-H Clubs members and are pursuing agricultural studies at secondary, tertiary, or vocational institutions.

The targeted parishes are the areas where the entity’s bauxite mining and alumina refining operations were located for 59 years, prior to its local engagements concluding in 2001.

GREATER SUPPORT

Sterling’s citation listed several ground-breaking achievements recorded while at the helm of the committee, notably expanding the scholarship programme that now averages over 300 recipients annually, up from 100.

He was also instrumental in lobbying for greater support of the initiative among school principals and civic groups.

The former chairman’s contributions, according to the citation, were deemed “nothing less than ‘sterling’ and superb”.

Earlier this year, Sterling retired from the committee, the helm of Ferncourt High and the classroom.

“As you retire … we know that you have not retired from your love of agriculture, education, and youth development. You are regarded as a true gem to these sectors, and knowing the community advocate that you are, you will continue, in your own inimitable way, to be a champion for nation-building,” the citation stated.

In his response, Sterling said he is “extremely pleased” to have been associated with the provision of scholarships and bursaries during his 11 years at the committee’s helm, noting that these have been pivotal in assisting several youngsters to achieve their goals.

He said the pass rate in agricultural science at the secondary level continues to be very high, citing Ferncourt’s 100 per cent success, “with most of the students attaining either a range one or two”.

“You can, therefore, measure the impact that the assistance being given to our youngsters in our schools, through the Jamaica 4-H Clubs and, of course, the Rio Tinto scholarships and bursaries, have been having on them,” Sterling added.

He encouraged the current committee, chaired by Holmwood Technical High School Principal Hidran McKulsky, to ensure that its work “continues to have the great impact that it has been having over the [past] 11 years.

“I wish the committee every success in the future. I know that our youngsters in our institutions are in good hands,” Sterling said.

The scholarship programme, which is financed through the Rio Tinto Alcan Legacy Fund, is managed by the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and aims to promote social-development activities by investing in the recipients’ skills training and advancement.

Both the DBJ and Jamaica 4-H Clubs have partnered on the flagship fund and scholarship programme.

Scholarships and bursaries valued at over $126 million have been awarded to more than 1,450 beneficiaries since the programme’s inception.