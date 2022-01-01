St Thomas woman charged with murder as man succumbs to stabbing

Thirty-three-year-old Clisia Rowe of Friendship Pen, St Thomas has been charged with the December murder of a man in Duhaney Pen in the parish.

Milton McPherson, 66, a transportation assistant of Tom Lane in Morant Bay died a week after he was stabbed during an argument with Rowe over the payment for services.

Rowe is alleged to have used a pair of scissors to stab McPherson in his neck on December 12.

He collapsed and was transported to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition and succumbed on December 19.

Rowe was apprehended by police yesterday.

Her court date is being finalised.

