Three killed in New Year's Day crash in St Ann  

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

Three persons lost their lives along the Llandovery Main Road in St Ann early this morning when a Toyota Coaster bus and a Toyota Axio motorcar collided.

Two of the victims have been identified: Carson Whittaker, 28, who was travelling in the car and the bus driver, Brenton Brown, 45, also called Matterhorn.

Both were of Runaway Bay addresses in St Ann.

The third victim has not yet been identified.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Brown was reportedly transporting staff members from Riu Hotel in Ocho Rios to Runaway Bay when the crash occurred around 12:10 a.m.

Gilbert McLeod, the owner of the bus, said he and Brown shared the responsibility to transport hotel workers on the late shift.

“I heard that two cars were coming down and they were trying to overtake and I heard my driver tried his best to take away from them and what happened he couldn't even help himself, they hit him and put him on the other side,” McLeod told reporters.

McLeod said he last spoke to Brown shortly before 6 p.m.

The bus owner was devastated when he arrived at the scene last night and realised that the driver had died.

There was no report of any serious injury to other occupants of the bus.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com