Trelawny cattle farmers reject ‘squatter’ designation

WESTERN BUREAU:

Cattle farmers occupying some 1,500 acres of former sugar cane lands in Trelawny are hopping mad at being designated ‘squatters’ by the All-Island Cane Farmers’ Association (AICFA), which has a lease arrangement for the lands with the Sugar Company of Jamaica.

In an interview with The Gleaner, cattle farmer Dudley James, one of the persons occupying a section of the property, said he is not pleased with the derogatory label the AICFA has placed on the cattle farmers, saying they are willing to enter into a lease arrangement.

“We are prepared to pay for the lease, but we want to be satisfied that we pay to persons who have legal documents for the lands,” said James, in explaining his personal hesitancy to formalise an arrangement with the AICFA.

“When Long Pond closed, we went on the cattle-grazing area. There was no discussion between Everglades (who operated the factory) and ourselves,” said James. “No final agreement was made. The next thing, three men representing Sugar Company of Jamaica said they were responsible for the land and a lease agreement would be arrived at.”

“Before that could happen, Nigel Myrie (head of the AICFA) came to us claiming that he is responsible for the land, and while all this is happening, we are yet to see any papers from anyone showing the legitimate ownership of the land,” added James.

Kitson Chin, another of the cattle farmers, said he is displeased with the ‘squatter’ label and wants to have a dialogue with Myrie as it relates to regularising his land usage as early as possible.

“The cattle farmers are willing to pay, but we are requesting dialogue with Myrie. We are interested in arriving at a different lease cost for the land we occupy,” said Chin. “Myrie is adamant that we should be paying for land with lots of trees, suitable for nothing else but to raise cattle. It is not fair to us,” said Chin.

However, when contacted, Myrie flatly rejected the claim by the cattle farmers that they are willing to regularise their usage, but are concerned about who has the legitimate authority to lease them the lands.

“We have signed legitimate claims to the land. This can be seen by the farmers, and I am going to arrange a meeting with these farmers to set everything straight,” said Myrie.

PREPARED TO NEGOTIATE

In regard to the price for the lease of the lands the cattle farmers have described as “skin and bones” because they are primarily covered with trees, Myrie said it would be unfair to offer the cattle farmers those lands at a different rate.

“All farmers have flesh and bones. It would be unfair for us to have two different rates for the lease,” explained Myrie.

However, anxious to have a settlement in place as early as possible, James said they are interested in continuing to occupy the lands, so they are prepared to negotiate with Myrie.

The farmers are determined that they are going to continue to occupy the land.

“Something has to be arranged. I have millions of dollars invested both in fencing and cattle. It is what I do for a living,” said James.