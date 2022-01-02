Jamaica-born bishop in UK calls for end to vaccine hoarding

Jamaica-born Bishop of Dover, Rose Hudson-Wilkin has called for an end to vaccine hoarding and for more compassion towards refugees in her 2022 New Year message.

In her annual New Year's message from Canterbury, UK, Bishop Rose said the government should renew its efforts and lobby others in the West to start rolling out the vaccine to the rest of the world and not to hoard it.

"Twenty twenty two must also be the year when we constructively engage with our politicians (local and national) about addressing the migrant crisis - not with sticking plasters and sound bites to score political points, but with compassion, addressing the real issues of poverty, war and climate change," she said.

According to the Bishop, if the new year should mean something of significance, people must reimagine themselves.

"We will need to commit ourselves to creating the change we want to see in our communities, our country our world and our Church", she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Since her installation in 2019 as the first black female bishop in the Church of England, Bishop Rose has been vocal about issues of immigration, race, equality, human rights and justice within the UK.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com