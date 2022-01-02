St Catherine man charged with multiple offences

A court date is now being finalised for a McCooks Pen, St Catherine resident charged with multiple crimes including gun offences.

Romario Thomas, 22, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent and wounding with intent.

It follows an incident on Greendale Boulevard, Spanish Town in the parish on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The police say about 12:20 p.m., a man was sitting in a business establishment when he was approached by Thomas who shot him several times.

While attempting to escape, Thomas allegedly fired several shots at a police officer who was in the vicinity.

The fire was returned.

The injured man was transported to a hospital where he was admitted.

Thomas was later apprehended after he turned up at a hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

