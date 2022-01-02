Three killed in New Year’s Day crash in St Ann

Three persons lost their lives along the Llandovery main road in St Ann in the early hours of New Year’s Day when a Toyota Coaster bus and a Toyota Axio motor car collided.

Two of the victims have been identified as Carson Whittaker, 28, who was travelling in the car; and the bus driver, Brenton Brown, 45, also called Matterhorn. Both were of Runaway Bay addresses in St Ann.

The third victim was not identified up to press time.

Brown was reportedly transporting staff members from Riu Hotel in Ocho Rios to Runaway Bay when the crash occurred around 12:10 a.m., in the first road fatalities for 2022.

Gilbert McLeod, the owner of the bus, said he and Brown shared the responsibility to transport hotel workers on the late shift.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I heard that two cars were coming down and they were trying to overtake and I heard my driver tried his best to take away from them and what happened he couldn’t even help himself, they hit him and put him on the other side,” McLeod told reporters.

McLeod said he last spoke to Brown shortly before 6 p.m.

There was no report of any serious injury to other persons involved in the crash.