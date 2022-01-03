769 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 2,477.

The deceased is a 91-year-old man from St Ann.

And one more fatally is under investigation, moving that figure to 352.

Meanwhile, there were 769 new cases with ages ranging from 17 days to 96 years, pushing the total to 95,946.

Of the new cases, 439 are women and 330 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 230

* St James - 140

* Manchester - 84

* St Ann - 82

* St Catherine - 76

* Clarendon - 23

* Westmoreland - 23

* St Thomas - 22

* St Elizabeth - 20

* St Mary - 19

* Hanover - 19

* Trelawny - 16

* Portland - 15

A total of 1,759 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 48.4%.

In the meantime, there were 124 more recoveries, increasing the total to 65,937.

Some 137 persons are in hospital with 39 being moderately ill, 16 severely ill and four critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 19,532 are at home.

