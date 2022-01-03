CARICOM condemns attack on Haiti's Prime Minister

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has condemned the armed attack on the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, and his delegation of high officials in the city of Gonaives on New Year's Day, during the traditional ceremony commemorating the 218th anniversary of Haiti's independence.

The event, which included a Te Deum church service at the Gonaives Cathedral, was disrupted by volleys of automatic weapons in the surroundings of the church.

Henry was unable to deliver his public speech at the nearby Place des Armes Square, which normally follows the church service as part of the ceremony.

In a statement today, CARICOM said the reported death of a citizen during the incident heightens its concern at the continued deterioration of the security situation in the country.

“CARICOM urges the Haitian authorities to address this prevailing untenable security situation with urgency in order to restore a sense of safety and security to the country,” the statement read.

Haiti's president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated on July 7 last year at the Haitian National Palace, his private quarters.

