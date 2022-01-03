Gleaner upgrades St Aloysius Primary School reading room

Teacher at St Aloysius Primary School Sherianne Smith-Graham recently reached out to The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited to assist in providing improvements to a reading room at the school.

Smith-Graham said improving the condition of the reading room would not only lift the spirits of the children, but would also make them more excited to read and write.

“I know for a fact that students who struggle to read are driven by appeal to the eyes and ears particularly. This is my reason for seeking assistance from our long-time partner. The Gleaner Company, having published the dearly beloved Children’s Own for more than 70 years, is an expert in promoting reading and academic skills, which makes them a good fit for this project,” says Smith-Graham.

TWO TEAMS

On December 15, The Gleaner responded with two teams to meet the needs expressed by Smith-Graham. The Circulation team, led by Errent Murray, saw members such as Michael Doswell, David Thorpe, Orlando McGann and Tajay Nix collaborating to refurbish the cupboards, repaint, the walls and fix other furnishings inside the reading room.

The second team from the Information Technology (IT) Department, consisting of Manager of IT Operations Alethia Logan-Palmer, along with Amanda Taylor, Jodessy Pratt and Ashannafi Rowe, stepped in to provide computer upgrades and assisted in fixing their computer issues.

For members of The Gleaner team, it was a delight to partner with St Aloysius on this project. The goal is to create an environment that encourages students to improve literacy at all levels, and help combat the potential difficulties in learning due to the COVID 19 pandemic. And this can be achieved through the completion of the Reading Room Project.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Smith-Graham said that the students, parents and staff appreciated the efforts by The Gleaner team.

She said that she wants students to be acquainted with the same excitement that reading and writing has brought her over the years, and is looking forward to the school’s reopening and the pupils’ introduction to the newly renovated space.