Hanna calls for action on Claremont to Higgin Town roadway

Member of Parliament for South East St Ann Lisa Hanna is appealing to the relevant authorities to indicate when promised repairs will be conducted on the road from Claremont to Higgin Town in the constituency.

The call came as Hanna indicated that taxi operators and residents today blocked the roadway to register their frustration with the poor condition of the corridor.

According to the MP, she has made several efforts to get the road fixed but there has been no action from the relevant entities.

“This road has been the subject of what can only be deemed as 'political victimisation and sabotage' to the residents of my constituency,” Hanna asserted in a statement today.

“It is now over six months, and still, no one from the Ministry or the NWA [National Works Agency] can tell us when the work will begin, and worse, if a contractor has been selected to do the job. I am calling for the Government to publicly address this matter as we are being kept in the dark, and we are seeing other major roads being fixed in adjoining constituencies,” she added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hanna stressed that the situation needs to be addressed swiftly and is calling for an urgent update on when the work will commence.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.