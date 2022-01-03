Man charged for ten-year-old girl’s murder

Twenty-two-year-old Tommy Powell otherwise called 'Red Head', a labourer of James Street in Kingston, has been charged with the murder of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell.

Powell was also slapped with charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Senior detectives were called to Fleet Street, Kingston where little Jezariah was shot dead at her home on Thursday, December 30.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 2:50 a.m., Jezariah and her relatives were asleep at home when a relative reportedly smelt gasoline and heard strange sounds on the roof. He went to investigate and was pounced upon by intruders, who attempted to gain entry to the house whilst firing at the occupants.

When the gunfire subsided, it was discovered that Jezariah was shot. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Powell was charged today, following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

