St Thomas records first murder
St Thomas has recorded its first murder for the year.
The deceased is 37-year-old Jermaine Spencer, otherwise called 'Puss Face', who was of a Navarre Lane address in Seaforth.
The police report that about 1:15 on Sunday afternoon residents heard loud explosions and went to investigate.
They came upon the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying face down on the ground.
The body was clad in a pair of black shoes, blue jean pants and a brown t-shirt.
The police were summoned.
Investigators believe that the murder is linked to the ongoing feud between residents of Navarre Lane and Back Smith Lane in Seaforth.
- Shanna kaye Monteith
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.