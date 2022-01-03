St Thomas records first murder

St Thomas has recorded its first murder for the year.

The deceased is 37-year-old Jermaine Spencer, otherwise called 'Puss Face', who was of a Navarre Lane address in Seaforth.

The police report that about 1:15 on Sunday afternoon residents heard loud explosions and went to investigate.

They came upon the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying face down on the ground.

The body was clad in a pair of black shoes, blue jean pants and a brown t-shirt.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned.

Investigators believe that the murder is linked to the ongoing feud between residents of Navarre Lane and Back Smith Lane in Seaforth.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.