Woman charged over contraband at police lock-up granted $80,000 bail

A woman who was arrested and charged after a substance resembling ganja was found in a meal which was brought to a police lock-up for a prisoner has been granted bail

Jaeda Smith, 20, of a Kingston address, was ordered to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on January 25.

It is expected that the forensic certificate will be ready before the next court date.

Smith was offered bail last week Friday in the sum of $80,000 with surety.

On December 29, last year, Smith visited the lock-up at Half-Way-Tree Police Station with her friend, Trishawna Bloomfield.

The allegations are that Bloomfield went to take a meal for her boyfriend who was in custody but she did not have any identification.

Smith reportedly used her identification card and presented the container with food to the police.

When the container was searched, vegetable matter resembling ganja was found in the meal.

Following the discovery, Smith indicated to the police that she did not know that ganja was inside the container.

She said she had been given the container by Bloomfield because she did not have an ID.

It is further alleged that when the discovery was made by the police, Bloomfield ran from the vicinity of the lock up.

Smith was first brought to court on December 29 last year and the court was advised that Bloomfield would also be charged and placed before the court.

On Friday, December 31, 2021, Bloomfield was jointly charged with Smith.

Smith is represented by attorney-at-law, Courtney Foster, while Bloomfield is unrepresented.

Foster, in making an application for bail on behalf of Smith, told the court that Smith thought that she was simply assisting Bloomfield and had no intention of committing an offence.

Foster said Smith was not aware that there was any contraband in the food container.

Foster pointed out that Smith had no prior arrests or convictions and had regrettably not exercised due diligence at the time that the container was presented at the lockup.

Bloomfield was remanded in custody as she has another matter before the court.

The prosecution withdrew the charge of introducing contraband but the accused women are charged with possession of ganja.

- Barbara Gayle

