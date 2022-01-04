385 more COVID-19 cases, two additional fatalities

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 3,479.

The deceased are a 67-year-old man and a 42-year-old male, both from Kingston & St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 385 new cases with ages ranging from 18 days to 94 years, pushing the total to 96,331.

Of the new infections, 247 are women and 138 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 153

* St James - 52

* St Catherine - 51

* St Ann - 26

* St Mary - 26

* Manchester - 23

* Trelawny - 15

* Westmoreland - 13

* Clarendon - 11

* St Thomas - 6

* St Elizabeth - 5

* Hanover - 2

* Portland - 2

A total of 1,111 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 40.6%.

In the meantime, there were 127 more recoveries, increasing the total to 66,064.

Some 172 persons are in hospital with 40 being moderately ill, 20 severely ill and four critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 21,570 are at home.

