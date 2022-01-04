Body believed to be that of missing elderly St Elizabeth man found

The remains believed to be that of an elderly man who went missing in Mulgrave, St Elizabeth last month has been found in a sinkhole in bushes in the community.

The discovery was made on Saturday by residents, who, along with family members, had mounted a search after a foul odour blanketed the area.

Kenneth Brown, 88, reportedly went missing on December 18 last year.

Members of the search party indicated that the body is clad in clothing belonging to Brown.

The body is yet to be removed and residents and family members are appealing for help from the authorities.

Residents are also complaining about the stench in the community.

-Hopeton Bucknor

