Brothers murdered in Westmoreland

The police in Westmoreland are investigating the killing of two brothers in the community of Carawina in Petersfield early this morning.

The deceased have been identified as 43-year-old Dervin Jones and 41-year-old Sheldon Jones.

It is reported that shortly after midnight the brothers were sitting in their yard having a drink when they were ambushed and shot multiple times by gunmen.

Their bodies were subsequently discovered later in the morning by family members.

The police were summoned and the bodies removed.

- Hopeton Bucknor

