Haitian president suspected assassin Palacios detained in Miami

Reports have emerged that Mario Antonio Palacios, one of the key suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, has been detained in Miami.

United States news outlet the Miami Herald is reporting that Palacios was taken into US custody after being arrested Tuesday morning by Homeland Security agents upon arrival in Panama.

It is reported that Palacios is scheduled to have his first appearance in federal court this afternoon, where he will be arraigned.

He will be the first person allegedly involved in the assassination of the Haitian president to be formally charged with a crime.

The charges were drafted by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Sources familiar with the investigation said he faces charges of conspiracy to provide material support resulting in the death of a foreign leader, and conspiracy to kidnap and kill a foreign leader.

Palacios was deported from Jamaica to his home country Colombia on Monday afternoon.

READ: Palacios Free

It was reported that he was detained while transiting through Panama to go to Colombia.

His deportation from Jamaica came after he was held in custody since October when he served five days for illegally entering Jamaica.

Haitian investigators were told, according to a leaked report seen by The Gleaner, that the former Colombian military officer was part of a six-man team, code-named 'Delta', which was tasked with breaching the president's private quarters in the wee hours on July 7 last year.

He was also identified as one of four men seen inside Moïse's room.

The 53-year-old president was said to have been found with gunshot wounds all over his body and several broken limbs.

His wife was also injured in the attack. She has since recovered.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.