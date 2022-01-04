James Moss-Solomon remembered as passionate patriot

The loss of prominent business leader James Moss-Solomon has sent shock waves through the many lives he has touched.

Among those grieving is Executive Director, GraceKennedy Foundation, Caroline Mahfood, with whom he worked closely over many years.

In an interview with The Gleaner, Mahfood said the board of the foundation is devastated by the news of his passing.

“I used to talk to him every day. He had an incredible sense of humour. All of us at GraceKennedy are just shocked and heartbroken,” she said.

She continued, “I could describe Mr Moss, which is what we called him, as being very, very passionate about Jamaica and what was best for Jamaica. We had a running joke that he was always thinking eight years in advance. All of his ideas were like eight years in advance of where the country was at. The one thing I would say is that he loved Jamaica. He loved GraceKennedy and he was totally committed even in retirement to building the country.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Mahfood said Moss-Solomon had a special fund in the Grace and Staff Foundation of his personal money that he would donate regularly for the benefit of staff members.

Moss-Solomon was a founding member of both the GraceKennedy Foundation and Grace and Staff Foundation.

For his part, Group CEO of GraceKennedy Don Wehby says the loss of Moss-Solomon, affectionately called Jimmy, has caught members of the organisation by surprise, adding that he will be sadly missed by the GraceKennedy family.

“Jimmy dedicated his life to GraceKennedy. He was a giant and a stalwart at the company for many, many years. We're all in shock because we did not expect his passing as he went in the hospital to do a hip surgery and he had complications coming out of that surgery, which led to his passing,” Wehby said.

He added, “I've been in touch with him and this is really unexpected. But, the other thing I'd say about Jimmy is that he lived not only in his corporate life, but in his personal life, by the GraceKennedy motto of 'We Care'. He was a patriot of Jamaica. Always willing to help in any way he can and after his retirement, he dedicated his time as chairman of Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation… and he did an excellent job there.”

Moss-Solomon passed away early this morning at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

In 2012, he was conferred with the national honour of the Order of Distinction (Commander Class).

He also has served as a Justice of the Peace.

He was a former President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce; a former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UHWI, and former Vice President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

Moss-Solomon also represented Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games and the Central America and Caribbean Games in swimming and water polo.

He held the national record for the 100 and 200 metres butterfly between 1966 and 1970.

He was 70 at the time of his passing.

Here are more tributes:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

My deep condolences to the family of prominent businessman and philanthropist James Moss-Solomon, CD. Jimmy has left his unmistakable mark in the business community.

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding

Jamaica is saddened by the untimely passing of Jimmy Moss-Solomon. A true patriot who put his country first and genuinely cared for the poor and vulnerable.

Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ)

Moss-Solomon was an astute and passionate entrepreneur, who served with distinction in the development of Jamaica's private sector. His unwavering commitment and passion for the development of Jamaica's private and public sectors is an exceptional legacy that has been etched in Jamaica's history. The country has lost a true patriot, who gave willingly of his knowledge and expertise to further the nation's growth.

Businesswoman, Jean Lowrie-Chin

So sorry to hear this. James Moss-Solomon was a wonderful gentleman - kind and respectful to all. Dedicated to his country. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family.

- Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.