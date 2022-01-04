Man gunned down at bar in Manchester

The police in Manchester are investigating last night's shooting death of a construction worker in Prospect district.

The victim, 50-year-old Romel Hamm, is the first murder to be recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

It is reported that about 8:20 p.m., Hamm was among persons at a bar in the community when gunmen pounced upon patrons and attempted to rob the establishment.

Hamm was later shot and killed.

The other patrons were not hurt.

The gunmen fled the scene.

Hamm is from the community but has been living and working in the Cayman Islands.

He was due to return to Cayman on Sunday.

People's National Party councillor candidate for the Alligator Pond Division, Omar Robinson, told The Gleaner that there has been a spate of robberies in the area over the last two weeks.

"From December, it's like almost every night someone cries because of a robbery. On Sunday, a taxi man was robbed of his vehicle. It was later set ablaze in Montpelier. Two weeks ago, there was a robbery in Sea Air. They took away a Mark X and some phones, but luckily the car was intercepted because of tracking on the phone," Robinson said.

According to him, residents are fearful and need increased police presence in the division.

"This last robbery which has resulted in the shooting death is sad. We can't take any more of this. Our business owners and residents are scared. We hope that the perpetrators are caught and justice is served. Jamaica has to find a way to curtail crime."

- Tamara Bailey

