NIDS will be fully operational this year - PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the national identification system (NIDS) will be fully operational this year.

“I'm hoping that by the end of the year we will have a significant portion, if not the majority of the population properly identified in the national identification system,” Holness said during a tour of the NIDS card centre at the Post and Telecommunication Department on South Camp Road in Kingston on Tuesday.

The facility will be responsible for producing the identification cards issued under NIDS. It includes the production centre, vault area and enrolment site.

Prime Minister Holness, in outlining the importance of NIDS, noted that when a service is provided, the Government must be able to identify the beneficiaries and “be able to account to you the citizens, as to how your funds are spent.”

Programme Director for NIDS, Warren Vernon, indicated that the system is about 80 per cent completed.

Holness assured that the ID cards that will be issued through the NIDS will be secured with the highest level of encryption, and cannot be duplicated and misused.

“The data that you give is kept in the highest level of security, with proper oversight to ensure that [this] is protected; the protocols around how that data is used and shared is of the highest level,” said the prime minister.

Jamaica's national identification system will provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information.

This secure voluntary tool can also verify an individual's identity, facilitate the electronic signing of documents, and securely access a range of government services online.

