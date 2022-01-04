Portmore woman dies after being hit by car
Forty-eight-year-old Orlene Mitchell, a call centre agent of Duncans Road in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine, died from injuries she sustained after being hit by a motor car on Monday night.
The police report that about 7:00 p.m., Mitchell attempted to cross Dawkins Drive, which is in Portmore, when she was hit by a Toyota Premio motor car.
She was assisted to hospital where she died while being treated.
The police say the driver of the motor car recorded a negative reading for alcohol and he was warned for prosecution.
Investigations continue.
